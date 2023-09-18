GALENA, Kan. — Students at Galena High School are celebrating the success of a business that’s been on campus for more than two decades.

“Without them, we couldn’t do it. I mean, that’s just part of it. We run a business with unpaid employees. But they’re proud to see their work; it’s nice,” said Danna Daniel, Galena HS Graphic and Media teacher.

“Dog House Design” was established in 1999 when teacher Danna Daniel had the idea for the Graphic and Media department to make T-shirts.

Fast forward to now — the student-run business program provides multiple printing services, like screen printing, banners, 3D printing, and yearbooks.

Just over the past year, the student business made around $16,000.

“I’m really grateful our school has such a big department like this because it definitely opens a lot of doors for people who want to go into this type of field. And it opens up doors for people who may not be into sports or may not be the most academic; they can still be very creative and have many other things that they can do,” said Kaci Kirby, Galena High School Senior.

“I like doing art stuff but I’m not the best drawer or anything. I’m way better at computers, and this program has really helped me be inspired and just do all the creative stuff that I feel like I’m able to do,” said Jax Hornback, Galena High School Senior.

The students say they enjoy working together.

“The taking time to learn programs, taking the patience to do things I may not know how to do, and being able to work in a very big group setting and take input from other people and definitely confidence in my work is a big thing I’ve taken,” said Kirby.

“It feels really nice working in a team because I don’t know how to do a lot of this stuff. So, you know, each person has their skill that they’re good at. So if I need help on that thing, it feels really nice to ask. And we have Ms. Daniel, who knows how to do all of it,” said Hornback.

They are not only providing those services for the school but they have expanded to other schools and local businesses.

“When we get a customer that comes in from outside, Hey, I have this. I want this saying on it. I want green. And we give it to a student and say they gave us nothing, design it, and we’re always able to make the public happy when they find or see their finished product,” said Ross Bailey, Galena Schools Technology Teacher.

“It’s definitely a really good feeling knowing that like things people are wearing and things people see every day in our school know or at least I know that it’s by me and that the teachers really listen to my advice and really listen to the students and what we think is going to be good,” said Kirby.

All of the funds are invested back into the school’s program.