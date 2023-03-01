JOPLIN, Mo. — Fifty-two students from Franklin Technology Center (FTC) have competed in district SkillsUSA competitions, taking part in leadership, skilled, and written events. Several of these competitors are advancing to the state competition.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry leaders working together to ensure the creation of a skilled workforce. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school, and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations.

“SkillsUSA shares the goals of FTC to empower students to become highly trained workers, leaders, and responsible citizens,” said FTC Assistant Director Steve Reed. “We’ve had a model chapter for many years now and those students who really get involved get the total package we have to offer. It puts them way ahead of their competition.”

Students who advanced will attend the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skilled Conference at the end of March in Linn, Missouri.

“We are extremely proud of our students who competed and represented Franklin Technology Center at district competition,” said Lead Advisor Betsy Anderson. “Their performance is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”

FTC students placing at district competition include:

*Indicates advancement to State

Anastasia Stwyer – Culinary II JHS Culinary Arts 3rd

Hayden Howard – Culinary I JHS Culinary Arts 2nd*

Jacob Glenn Welding – JHS Welding Fab 3rd

Brandon Jackson – Welding JHS Welding Fab 3rd

Tucker Liberatore – Welding WC Welding Fab 3rd

Braxton Cunningham – Auto Tech JHS Main & Light Repair 3rd

Braeden Lynch – Auto Tech JHS Main & Light Repair 2nd*

Syrus Miller – Collision JHS Auto Refinishing 3rd

Erika Washom – Collision JHS Auto Refinishing 1st*

Jordan Woerner – Collision JHS Collision Repair 3rd

Aiden Mikeska – Collision JHS Collision Repair 1st*

Braxton Cunningham – Adv. Manufacturing JHS CNC Tech 1st*

Kian Zustiak – HVAC JHS Job Demo A 1st*

Ali Lord – Culinary I JHS Action Skills 1st*

Jessie Givens – Welding WC Customer Service 2nd*

Allysun Higdon – CNA JHS Extemp 3rd*

Anastasia Stwyer – Culinary II JHS Quiz Bowl 3rd*

Camilla Conway – Culinary II JHS-HS Quiz Bowl 3rd*

Jaden Vandermate – Culinary II JHS Quiz Bowl 3rd*

Tripp Baker – Culinary I JHS Quiz Bowl 3rd*

Evelyn Seavy – Culinary I JHS Quiz Bowl 3rd*

Braxton Cunningham – Automotive Service 2nd

Jaxon Blackford – Automotive Service 2nd

Ethan Brigham – Automotive Service 3rd

Camilla Conway – Commercial Baking 1st

Harley Enderle – Commercial Baking 2nd

Weston Johnson – Computer Networking 3rd

Anastasia Stwyer – Culinary Arts 1st

Aiden Luckey – Culinary Arts 2nd

Hannah Glaskey – Culinary Arts 3rd

Connor Wald – Early Childhood Education 3rd

Theodore Knutson – HVAC 1st

Benjamin Pagan – HVAC 2nd

Ansel Sneddon – HVAC 3rd

Caden Purcell – Intro to Drafting 2nd

Joseph Murphy – Power Equipment 1st

Aaliyah Perez – Power Equipment 2nd

Landon Cole – Power Equipment 3rd

Daniel Fajardo – Related Technical Math 1st

Brayden Anderson – Related Technical Math 1st

Michael McCallister – Related Technical Math 2nd

Jayce Hollon – Related Technical Math 3rd

Mackinley Watkins – Restaurant Service 1st

Kaiden Drake – Restaurant Service 2nd

Jaden Vandermate – Restaurant Service 3rd

Joseph McNeill – Technical Spelling 2nd

Olivia Shipley – Technical Spelling 3rd

Gavin Hollingshead – Television Video Production 1st

Alexandra Carson – Television Video Production 2nd

Andrew Myers – Television Video Production 3rd

Landon Wald – Welding 2nd

Hope Oakley – Welding 3rd