JOPLIN, Mo. — Fifty-two students from Franklin Technology Center (FTC) have competed in district SkillsUSA competitions, taking part in leadership, skilled, and written events. Several of these competitors are advancing to the state competition.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry leaders working together to ensure the creation of a skilled workforce. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school, and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations.
“SkillsUSA shares the goals of FTC to empower students to become highly trained workers, leaders, and responsible citizens,” said FTC Assistant Director Steve Reed. “We’ve had a model chapter for many years now and those students who really get involved get the total package we have to offer. It puts them way ahead of their competition.”
Students who advanced will attend the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skilled Conference at the end of March in Linn, Missouri.
“We are extremely proud of our students who competed and represented Franklin Technology Center at district competition,” said Lead Advisor Betsy Anderson. “Their performance is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”
FTC students placing at district competition include:
*Indicates advancement to State
Anastasia Stwyer – Culinary II JHS Culinary Arts 3rd
Hayden Howard – Culinary I JHS Culinary Arts 2nd*
Jacob Glenn Welding – JHS Welding Fab 3rd
Brandon Jackson – Welding JHS Welding Fab 3rd
Tucker Liberatore – Welding WC Welding Fab 3rd
Braxton Cunningham – Auto Tech JHS Main & Light Repair 3rd
Braeden Lynch – Auto Tech JHS Main & Light Repair 2nd*
Syrus Miller – Collision JHS Auto Refinishing 3rd
Erika Washom – Collision JHS Auto Refinishing 1st*
Jordan Woerner – Collision JHS Collision Repair 3rd
Aiden Mikeska – Collision JHS Collision Repair 1st*
Braxton Cunningham – Adv. Manufacturing JHS CNC Tech 1st*
Kian Zustiak – HVAC JHS Job Demo A 1st*
Ali Lord – Culinary I JHS Action Skills 1st*
Jessie Givens – Welding WC Customer Service 2nd*
Allysun Higdon – CNA JHS Extemp 3rd*
Anastasia Stwyer – Culinary II JHS Quiz Bowl 3rd*
Camilla Conway – Culinary II JHS-HS Quiz Bowl 3rd*
Jaden Vandermate – Culinary II JHS Quiz Bowl 3rd*
Tripp Baker – Culinary I JHS Quiz Bowl 3rd*
Evelyn Seavy – Culinary I JHS Quiz Bowl 3rd*
Braxton Cunningham – Automotive Service 2nd
Jaxon Blackford – Automotive Service 2nd
Ethan Brigham – Automotive Service 3rd
Camilla Conway – Commercial Baking 1st
Harley Enderle – Commercial Baking 2nd
Weston Johnson – Computer Networking 3rd
Anastasia Stwyer – Culinary Arts 1st
Aiden Luckey – Culinary Arts 2nd
Hannah Glaskey – Culinary Arts 3rd
Connor Wald – Early Childhood Education 3rd
Theodore Knutson – HVAC 1st
Benjamin Pagan – HVAC 2nd
Ansel Sneddon – HVAC 3rd
Caden Purcell – Intro to Drafting 2nd
Joseph Murphy – Power Equipment 1st
Aaliyah Perez – Power Equipment 2nd
Landon Cole – Power Equipment 3rd
Daniel Fajardo – Related Technical Math 1st
Brayden Anderson – Related Technical Math 1st
Michael McCallister – Related Technical Math 2nd
Jayce Hollon – Related Technical Math 3rd
Mackinley Watkins – Restaurant Service 1st
Kaiden Drake – Restaurant Service 2nd
Jaden Vandermate – Restaurant Service 3rd
Joseph McNeill – Technical Spelling 2nd
Olivia Shipley – Technical Spelling 3rd
Gavin Hollingshead – Television Video Production 1st
Alexandra Carson – Television Video Production 2nd
Andrew Myers – Television Video Production 3rd
Landon Wald – Welding 2nd
Hope Oakley – Welding 3rd