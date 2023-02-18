FORT SCOTT, Kans. — Fort Scott National Historic Site hosted a free guided bird walk for the 26th Annual Great Backyard Bird Count.

A national park service ranger led visitors around the site to record all bird sightings. Participants were able to watch birds for 15 minutes or more, take photos and videos.

To identify the birds, officials suggested using the Merin Bird ID App. All of the information gathered will be sent to the National Audubon Society and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology to help researchers learn more about how birds are doing and how to protect them in their natural environment.

“It’s a way that citizens across the world can help the Cornell Lab and Audubon Society understand what’s going on with birds. Birds are everywhere and they are an integral part of our ecosystems. They help keep insects at bay. They help spread plants. They’re pollinators–they do a lot of things to help our environment,” said Carl Brenner, National Historic Site, Program Manager.

According to officials, it is estimated that 365,000 people participated last year.

If you could not attend today, the site will be hosting the event through this weekend and until Sunday, February 19th from 9 to 3.