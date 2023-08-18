FORT SCOTT, Kans. — The Fort Scott Community College (FSCC) dining hall underwent new renovations during the summer.

At FSCC – the dining hall received quite the makeover. Thanks to a federal grant — the school invested more than one million dollars into dining hall upgrades. Some of the new changes include new floors, tables, chairs, freezers, refrigerators, and ovens. Food service director Alex Hickman has been working at the dining hall for more than 15 years — and says he’s received nothing but good feedback on the changes.

“I’ve gotten good feedback. I’ve gotten feedback on how everything looks, we’ve gotten great feedback on our food since we’ve had our new equipment. Everybody’s been telling me that things have improved immensely since last year. So we’re trying to head in the right direction,” said Alex Hickman.

“I’ve only been here for one year and the changes are incredible. I mean, back then there was less lighting, brick floors and it was just a small compounded area,” said Takudzwa Basopo.

Hickman says they now have more workspace which allows them to do their job more efficiently.

“Before we went we didn’t have a whole lot of space back here. So everybody’s just kind of bumping into each other. So now we don’t have that problem. We just we’re able to get out job done and everybody’s happy,” said Hickman.

“I also work in the cafe as well. I can tell you we used to work out of one room, you know, now there’s two. I mean we have room to serve from both sides. We can serve on one side and still have enough room to accommodate for all the workers in the evenings in the mornings,” said Basopo.

With the addition of these new ovens it speeds up the cooking process which enables them to get the food out faster.

“Our ovens – they’re faster cooking time, and so we were able to put our product out way faster. And we were able to before it might take an hour to cook a meatloaf. Now it takes thirty minutes, so everything’s way faster than it use to be,” said Hickman.

“The standard of food to be honest with you has gone from being a four to a 9.5685. And I mean, I say that because I mean with the new equipment, they are able to provide food they couldn’t before. There’s more storage, there’s really more options, and the fact that they can bring it out faster, helps us get to class quicker,” added Bosopo.

Hickman adds their focus is solely on the students.

“Our dedication is to our students and we just strive every day to make sure that they have the best dining experience that we could possibly give them,” said Hickman.