JOPLIN, Mo. — A local children’s organization received a generous donation.

The Joplin Sam’s Club presented Freeman Health System officials with a check for $60,914.86 for the Children’s Miracle Network.

The money goes to programs and services for area children in need like travel assistance or a service animal.

Last year, Children’s Miracle Network, with the help of donations, helped 118 children in our area.

The Joplin Sam’s Club raised that money through a banner program, a Jeep show, and each customer rounding up at the register.

“Anything helps. It may be a machine, it may be travel cost, it may be a wheelchair, it may be just paying for a hotel stay or gas. It’s all the things that go into helping children with special needs or having to see a specialist that isn’t covered by insurance. That’s why we do it,” said Rob Thomas, Sam’s Club Manager.

“It’s just a great thrill to be around people that care and want to make a difference and want to help others in need,” said Steve Sanderson, Freeman Health Systems, Chief Development Officer.

The 64 banners all represent the donors in our area, as well as local children who have been helped by the Children’s Miracles Network.