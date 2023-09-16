Here’s our Top 3 plays from Friday Night’s Games!

Play #1– After going down 7-0, Webb City’s Gabe Johnson stepped out for the kick return.

After muffing the catch and then picking it up, Johnson found a seam and raced for 97 yards for a game-tying score off of the kick return and make it 7-7 against Joplin. The Cardinals went on to defeat Joplin, 38-21.

Play #2: In a trick play, Columbus QB Jack Vileta threw a pass behind the line of scrimmage to Jett Tanner who then found a streaking Jace Midgett down the middle of the field for 93-yards to the house.

Great call from the Titans to dial up in this play-call to give them some momentum as the half ended.

Play #3: Wyandotte’s Hunter White finds his man Isaiah Wallin deep downfield for the 71-yard score. Great concentration from the blitz tonight.

The Bears won big over Porter on Friday night by a score of 47-18.