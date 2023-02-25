JOPLIN, Mo. — Drop — cover — and hold. That’s the rule to stay safe during an earthquake, something that’s key during this Earthquake Awareness Month.

“We recently had earthquakes from Oklahoma, I think it was in 2016, or one was actually felt here in Joplin and did some minor damage to some of the buildings,” said Dave Holden, Joplin/Jasper Co. Emergency Manager.

And the Four States is at risk to experience an even stronger earthquake.

“Most people when they think about the earthquakes, they think about California and Alaska, but Joplin sits in between two very active seismic mortgages with a new mitered fault in Southeast Missouri and Oklahoma seismic zone that’s in Central Oklahoma,” said Holden.

And that’s why Joplin and Jasper County Emergency Manager Dave Holden wants you to be prepared.

“The main thing you can do when an earthquake happens because you have very little time for is drop-down, try to find a desk, or a table to get underneath and cover your head if you can and hold on till the shaking stops,” said Holden.

You’re safest outside, away from structures that could send falling debris your way in an earthquake.

“Or if you’re in a car, I mean if you can pull over as soon as you can and do not park under an overpass or any power lines or anything like that and just wait till the shaking stops,” said Holden.

Watch out for aftershocks — and make sure you have a “go bag” ahead of time, just in case.

“Always have your emergency kit prepared. You know, have it for every emergency, whether it’s you know, tornado or anything that have it ready to go and plan for your family,” Holden added.

Unlike some other disaster risks which are seasonal, the risk of earthquakes isn’t tied to any particular time of year.

“No they’re not, particularly. It can happen anytime. The ones on a pneumatic fault. We’re all in winter, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t happen any time of the year,” Holden said.