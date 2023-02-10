TULSA – Four Ottawa County inmates are charged in federal court with setting fires inside the Ottawa County jail.

Justin Randall Gering, 29, of Fairland and Tyler Levi Tavis, 22, of Miami, were indicted by a federal grand jury, on arson charges for the fire that was set on Dec. 23.

The federal grand jury also indicted Phillip Logan, 38, of Wyandotte, and David Logan, 24, of Miami, on arson charges in connection to a June 4 fire.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives along with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigated the fires.