Lightning strikes kills about 20 people in the United States each year

SALINA, Okla. – Four juvenile girls swimming at a popular Oklahoma creek were struck by lightning, according to the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department.

The four girls were swimming at Blue Hole Park on Saturday which is in between Kenwood in Delaware County and Salina which is in Mayes County.

Justin Alberty, GRDA spokesman, said after the lightning strike, two girls were taken to a Tulsa hospital and two girls were taken to a Pryor hospital.

The girls were in the water about 10:45 a.m. when the lightning struck, injuring them all, Alberty said.

Lightning strikes the United States about 25 million times a year and kills about 20 people in the United States each year, and hundreds more are severely injured, according to the National Weather Service.

Lightning most often strikes people who engage in outdoor recreational activities or work outside, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. From 2006 through 2021, leisure activities such as fishing, boating, playing sports, and relaxing at the beach accounted for almost two-thirds of lightning deaths, the agency reported.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. No other details are currently available, Alberty said.

