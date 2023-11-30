Jury recommend one year in the Ottawa County jail and $5,000 fine

MIAMI, Okla. – A former Wyandotte pastor showed little emotion when learning a jury found him guilty on Thursday evening and recommended he serve one year in the Ottawa County jail for sexually abusing a teenage girl.

The 7-woman, 5-man jury deliberated for over two hours before convicting Fred Gammon, Jr., 42, of Miami, of child sexual abuse.

Fred Gammon, Jr.

“The state put the facts before the jury. The defendant has been found guilty and will be subject to sex offender registration requirements and has been remanded to custody. We are appreciative of the jury’s service.” District Attorney Doug Pewitt

It is the policy of KSN/KODE not to identify sexual assault victims or their family members.

The victim was not in the courtroom when District Judge Jennifer McAffrey read the verdict. Judge McAffrey also fined Gammon $5,000 and informed him, after his release from Ottawa County jail, he would be required to register as a sex offender.

Standing between his attorneys Jeremy Bennett and Ken Gallon, Gammon was observed sending a text message on his phone before removing his belt and tie after the verdict was announced. He was handcuffed in front of several church members and taken into custody.

Bennett declined to make a statement following the verdict saying his client had not permitted him to release a statement.

Gammon, who refused to submit to a polygraph test, started abusing the teen when she was 15 years old. At the time, Gammon was pastor of Wayside Assembly of God Church. He has since resigned from the church.

After listening to over an hour of closing arguments by prosecutor Chris Garner and Bennett, the jury began deliberations around 4:50 p.m.

Prior to jury deliberations, Judge McAffrey dismissed one juror and offered no reason other than “out of the abundance of caution.”

Gammon did not take the stand during the three-day trial.

Bennett argued in his closing arguments to the jury the victim gave conflicting testimony on the dates of the abuse.

The victim also disclosed other sexual abuse that she didn’t disclose during Gammon’s preliminary hearing, Bennett said.

“She did not disclose in the preliminary hearing that Fred touched her breast,” Bennett said.

She didn’t mention feeling his genitals either, he said.

Bennett said these new allegations were brought up during the trial.

There were also discrepancies about how many incidents of sexual abuse took place, he said.

The victim testified “She had to do chores in the middle of the night, and he (Gammon) would follow her into her bedroom,” Bennett said referring to trial testimony.

Gammon’s wife, Tonya, testified when she woke up in the middle of the night, she would find her husband in his office working on sermons, watching movies or playing video games.

The victim’s younger sibling said she would get up in the middle of the night and when she went through the house she never saw her older sister doing chores in the middle of the night, Bennett said.

The victim said Gammon would wear boxer shorts around her, Tonya Gammon and the younger sibling said he always had clothes on.

“Minor details matter,” Bennett told the jurors.

During his closing argument, Garner took issue with Gammon’s wife, Tonya’s testimony the teen was seeking drama or attention when she came forward in January of the sexual misconduct claims.

“Behind closed doors, Fred Gammon was a different person,” Garner told the jurors.

Several ministers and church leaders testified earlier in the day saying Gammon had exceptional moral behavior.

According to trial testimony, Gammon sent text messages to the victim that read, “Oh, I mean it, you are like a fire to me” and “You are hot” and one message about “wanting to smell her underwear.”

“A grown man sniffing … panties – if you think they are dirty – wash them – don’t sniff them. That’s creepy.” Prosecutor Chris Garner

“Some of them (witnesses) thought the text messages were inappropriate and some thought it was a joke,” Garner said.

Not a single character witness knew what happened at the Gammon household in the middle of the night, he said.