KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even after players leave the Kansas City Chiefs, they’re still part of the Kingdom.

That was clear Sunday night during Super Bowl LVII.

Several former Chiefs players were watching the game and cheering on the team during the big game, including now-Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

After the clock ticked down to zero and the Chiefs officially won their second Super Bowl in less than five years, former teammates started sending their love to Kansas City.

“Boy 15 and 87 has to be the greatest duo of all time !! Love watching it” Hill said on Twitter.

The Chiefs traded Hill to Miami last March.

“Big shoutout to KC! Great season against odds!” now-New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu tweeted.

Last May, he signed a $33 million deal in free agency with his hometown team.

“And there it is! Super Bowl Champs,” former tackle Mitchell Schwartz said. Even after retiring, Schwartz is still known for constantly supporting his former team on social media.

They join hundreds of thousands in Chiefs Kingdom cheering on the new Super Bowl champions Sunday night.