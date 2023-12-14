TULSA, Okla. – The former director of Tiny Tigers Daycare appeared in U.S. District Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to forcing food down the throat of a 4-year-old autistic child in her care.

Rachel Waynett Bear, 42, of Miami, entered a guilty plea to child abuse in Indian Country.

Bear is not American Indian but the victim is a member of the Quapaw Nation.

In her federal plea agreement, Bear confessed the autistic child struggled with digestive and eating issues and her pediatrician recommended the child be given PediaSure when she refused to eat.

“I forcibly jerked [the child’s] head and neck backwards and willfully shoved food into her mouth,” Bear says in the plea agreement. Rachel Bear plea agreement, Dec. 14, 2023

The plea agreement says the child “was struggling and crying.”

Bear released the child “and then willfully repeated the action as [the child] continued to struggle,” according to the plea agreement.

The plea agreement recommends Bear receive five years of supervised release, undergo drug and alcohol treatment, and take a parenting class. She was also ordered to stay away from the child until she completed the treatment and parenting class.

Bear, who has worked in childcare for 23 years, was seen on surveillance video at Tiny Tigers Daycare abusing the child.

The Commerce-based day care is listed as a Five-Star day care in Oklahoma, the highest ranking a daycare can achieve, according to the state’s Department of Human Services website. Bear was fired from her position.