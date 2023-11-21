KSN/KODE — Families will gather this holiday season to enjoy a bountiful meal and count their blessings.
While those gatherings are joyous occasions, foodborne illness can ruin the festivities.
Every year, approximately one in six Americans become ill with a foodborne illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The symptoms usually include nausea, vomiting and or diarrhea.
So to prevent a family member or guest from battling sickness due to foodborne illness the Oklahoma Department of Health has some suggestions on safety tips to prepare meals and keep gatherings free of foodborne illness:
Clean
Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds before, during and after handling food. Wash cutting boards, dishes, utensils and countertops with hot soapy water after preparing each food item and before you go on to the next food.
Separate
Germs that cause illness can spread from raw food to other foods. Use separate cutting boards and keep raw meats and their juices away from fruits and vegetables.
Cook
Always check the internal temperature of cooked meat, poultry and egg dishes with a food thermometer to ensure the food is cooked to a safe temperature.
Chill
Be safe with leftovers. Refrigerate leftover foods promptly. When foods are left out unrefrigerated, harmful germs multiply quickly. Discard any food left out for more than two hours.
Illness
Anyone who has been sick with diarrhea or vomiting should not prepare food for at least 24 hours after symptoms have stopped.
Tips for Preparing and Reheating Turkey
- Allow enough time for a frozen turkey to defrost. Turkey, thawed incorrectly, may look safe to eat but will be undercooked, allowing illness-causing germs to survive inside.
- Use a meat thermometer to ensure the turkey’s internal temperature is at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit. For stuffed turkeys, the internal temperature of the stuffing must reach 165 degrees before it is safe to eat; however, the safest way to cook stuffing is to cook in a separate casserole dish.
- After preparing the meal, refrigerate the remaining foods and leftover turkey within two hours. Eat leftover turkey, stuffing and gravy within three to four days. Reheat leftover gravy to a rolling boil, and thoroughly reheat other leftovers to 165 degrees.