One in six Americans become ill with a foodborne illness during holidays

KSN/KODE — Families will gather this holiday season to enjoy a bountiful meal and count their blessings.

While those gatherings are joyous occasions, foodborne illness can ruin the festivities.

Every year, approximately one in six Americans become ill with a foodborne illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The symptoms usually include nausea, vomiting and or diarrhea.

So to prevent a family member or guest from battling sickness due to foodborne illness the Oklahoma Department of Health has some suggestions on safety tips to prepare meals and keep gatherings free of foodborne illness:

Clean

Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds before, during and after handling food. Wash cutting boards, dishes, utensils and countertops with hot soapy water after preparing each food item and before you go on to the next food.

Separate

Germs that cause illness can spread from raw food to other foods. Use separate cutting boards and keep raw meats and their juices away from fruits and vegetables.

Cook

Always check the internal temperature of cooked meat, poultry and egg dishes with a food thermometer to ensure the food is cooked to a safe temperature.

Chill

Be safe with leftovers. Refrigerate leftover foods promptly. When foods are left out unrefrigerated, harmful germs multiply quickly. Discard any food left out for more than two hours.

Illness

Anyone who has been sick with diarrhea or vomiting should not prepare food for at least 24 hours after symptoms have stopped.

Tips for Preparing and Reheating Turkey