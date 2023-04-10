WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Some Wyandotte High School students are benefiting from the fruits of their labor, or in this case — flowers.

AG students held a flower sale today.

In February, they planted what you see here (below), along with a number of vegetables, in a greenhouse that was built, last year, by students in the school’s construction class.

Some of the goods up for grabs today were marigolds, petunias, and begonias.

“We planted them the first week of February. I actually had all the classes, we planted them inside the shop. We would have got the little pods in and we would have filled the trays up with soil and then planted them then and then we moved them in here,” said Jadra McGuire, Wyandotte AG Teacher.

Proceeds from the sale go back into the AG program and helps send students to conferences and camps.