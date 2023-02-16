TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until sundown Friday.

The order is in honor of the 10,000 Kansans lost due to COVID-19 and the families they left behind.

“It is with great sadness that I share we have lost the 10,000th Kansan to the battle against COVID-19,” Says Governor Kelly in a news release. “This milestone serves as a reminder of the terrible toll this virus has taken on this state and the world – and a reminder to continue using the tools we have to prevent further loss.”

Free, at-home test kits are still available. Vaccinations are available for those 6 months or older.

If you are interested in getting vaccinated or getting a booster, they are available at no cost.