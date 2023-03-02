CARDIN, Okla. – Five Broken Arrow teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after breaking into an abandoned Wiseda plant and setting it on fire, Quapaw Nation Police Chief Charlie Addington said Thursday.

“They went through a broken window, vandalized the inside of the building and then set a tire on fire inside the plant,” Addington said of the destruction.

A private citizen noticed the teens inside the building and chased them out, he said. The suspects fled the area in a car and headed toward the Kansas state line, Addington said.

“He (the private citizen) chased them – trying to get a car tag number – when they crashed their vehicle just inside Kansas on Treece Road,” Addington said. “They were going too fast and crashed near a tree line.”

Cherokee County, Kansas officers took the teenagers into custody and eventually surrendered the teens into their parent’s custody, he said.

The teens were arrested on complaints of second-degree burglary, fourth-degree arson and destruction of property. Charges are expected to be filed in Ottawa County District Court and in federal court, Addington said.

Addington declined to release the names of the juveniles, citing prosecutorial review, but did say two of the juveniles were 17-year-old males, and the other individuals arrested were two females and one male over the age of 18.

Addington estimated the property damage to be approximately $2,000.