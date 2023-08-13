TULSA, Okla. – A federal wrongful death lawsuit involving the death of an Ottawa County inmate in 2015 is going to trial on Monday.

The civil lawsuit filed in 2017 by the estate of Terral Ellis Jr. alleges the Ottawa County jail staff did not intervene during the preceding days of repeated pleas for help which resulted in the young father’s death.

“He (Ellis) died a slow tormenting death over several days that was caught on a surveillance camera,” said Dan Smolen, attorney for the Ellis estate.

Ellis, 26, of Miami, died on Oct. 22, 2015, of sepsis and pneumonia.

The suit seeks unspecified damages.

Current Sheriff David Dean said on Sunday he was not in office during Ellis’ death but after taking office in January 2021 has implemented changes in inmate medical care protocol and procedures.

A jury will be picked on Monday with opening statements beginning on Tuesday, he said. The trial is expected to last two weeks, Smolen said.

Ellis complained to the jail and medical staff including then nurse Theresa Horn of seizures, convulsions, uncontrollable sweating, dehydration, and the inability to walk, along with pain in his back, ribs and internal organs, according to court documents.

The Quapaw Tribe paramedics and the medical examiner’s office were both told that Ellis was found alone in his cell with acute respiratory distress, and a bed sheet tied loosely around his neck. Yet, the medical examiner recorded no injuries, the complaint states.

Smolen said trial testimony will show a bed sheet was placed around Ellis’ neck by staff in an attempt to show Ellis died from suicide.

“This was done to cover up the staff’s deliberate indifference to his medical needs,” Smolen said.

Ellis, who had an outstanding DUI warrant, surrendered to Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies and was being held in the Ottawa County jail. He had “started a daily exercise routine and was in good health,” but later died after his health began to decline, according to court records.

When Horn finally saw Ellis, she failed to send him to the hospital but rather insinuated he was faking, court records show.

We will follow the trial and post updates as soon as they are available.