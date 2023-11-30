More time needed to go through 32,000 text messages between suspect and teen

TULSA, Okla. – The federal trial of a former Miami school teacher has been moved to April after a federal judge ruled thousands of text messages needed to be investigated.

Ronald Dale Sanders, 54, of Belton, Mo., is in federal custody in connection with sex-related child abuse charges involving a 14-year-old student who attends the Miami School District.

He’s being held without bond on charges of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country and tampering with evidence by corrupt persuasion.

Attorneys for the prosecution and defense believe additional charges, or a superseding indictment, will be filed.

The trial was continued to April 8 before Chief Judge John F Heil III.

Judge Heil’s ruling said “cell phone extractions include over 32,000 text messages” between the teen and Sanders and “material that cannot be distributed and must be viewed at the FBI office in Tulsa,” were just a couple of the reasons for continuing the trial.

Other reasons include:

Pending lab tests

Defense counsel located in Arizona – must arrange a visit to view the discovery and meet with his client

A superseding indictment is anticipated based on evidence discovered during a search of Sanders’ phone

According to authorities, Sanders’s cell phone allegedly held pornographic photos of the juvenile.

Authorities say the teen confirmed she and Sanders had several sexual encounters.

Oklahoma law states a 14-year-old cannot consent to a sexual relationship.