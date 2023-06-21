OKLAHOMA CITY – The man whose court case ended with a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision will get a new trial.

A federal appeals court, this week, overturned Jimcy McGirt’s convictions on allegations he sexually abused a 4-year-old child in 1996.

In a 38-page ruling the Appellate Court for the 10th Circuit says faulty jury instructions could be to blame for McGirt’s federal conviction and that they were not considered a “harmless error.”

In 2020, a federal jury convicted Jimcy McGirt, a Seminole Nation member, on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian country, resulting in three life sentences.

Read the appeal here

McGirt was originally charged in 1996 in state court on the allegations that he sexually abused a 4-year-old child. He was convicted in 1997, and then sentenced to two 500-year terms and one term of life without parole. That case was appealed.

McGirt argued the state of Oklahoma lacked jurisdiction to prosecute him leading to his federal prosecution and resulted in the United States Supreme Court’s landmark decision that crimes committed on Native American land fall under the jurisdiction of tribal and federal courts, thus sending McGirt’s case to federal court.

During McGirt’s federal trial in 2020, the victim, who was then 28 years old, told the court there were things she could not remember from when she was 4-years-old. The defense introduced 28 excerpts from original trial transcripts of three witnesses from the 1997 state-court proceedings, which included the victim’s testimony.

“The testimony in these excerpts was inconsistent with the witnesses’ 2020 federal-court testimony,” the appeal stated.

The “McGirt Rule” prompted recognition of the jurisdiction of the five tribes, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek, and Seminole reservations as well as Ottawa, Peoria and Quapaw reservations – ruling that Oklahoma Indian reservations were never disestablished by Congress.

Phil Bacharach, Director of Communications for the state Attorney General’s office said the current appellate ruling “has no effect on the Supreme Court’s ruling,” with respect to jurisdiction in Indian Country. “There were material errors in the jury instructions, which has nothing to do with his status as a Native American,” he said.