Guang Xin Ye had 17 injuries to his head and neck alone

MIAMI, Okla. – The wife of a Chinese national killed in an accident in Ottawa County last year, is petitioning the court to approve a settlement against a Fairland couple.

Xiulan Weng, the wife of Guang Xin Ye , filed a joint petition for court approval of the wrongful death settlement on Friday in Ottawa County District Court. She is suing Phillip and Mindy McBrien.

Weng is asking the court to approve the $100,000 settlement. You can read the settlement proposal here.

Mindy McBrien Mugshot/Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office

McBrien, 48, of Fairland, is charged in Ottawa County District Court in Miami with first-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. She is free on $150,000 bail and due back in court on Feb. 1 for a preliminary hearing in the Feb. 5, 2022 death of Guang Xin Ye of Miami.

Ye was killed in a traffic accident near 1205 E Steve Owens Blvd. in Miami. McBrien was allegedly driving the vehicle that hit Ye.

Surveillance videos from surrounding businesses reportedly show McBrien’s vehicle leaving the Elks Lodge parking lot and heading north on Main Street, turning eastbound onto Steve Owens Blvd., according to an arrest affidavit. Ye’s scooter headlight is observed on a video disappearing under McBrien’s vehicle. Showers of sparks are seen coming from the bottom of McBrien’s Jeep, and moments later, first responders arrived and rendered aid to Ye, the video shows.