DIAMOND, Mo. — One local national park is getting in the Christmas spirit, this weekend.

The George Washington Carver National Monument had a showing of “Christmas in Yellowstone” today.

Families were invited to the classroom to learn more about the winter experience in Yellowstone and how it affects all the different wildlife there.

They have shown this film every year for more than eight years now.

“It’s an oldie but it’s a goodie; it’s just a really good insight into the behind-the-scenes atmosphere that most visitors don’t get to experience as this is something that visitors can’t explore during this season,” said Sarah Martin, George Washington Carver National Monument guide.

George Washington Carver National Monument always has something going on, especially on the weekends.

If you are interested in finding out more of the events at GWCNM, visit their website, here.