Generations of children had their photographs taken at Buffalo Ranch

AFTON, Okla. The infamous Route 66 landmark Buffalo Ranch turns 70 years old this summer.

Located at the junction of Route 66, 69, 59 and nearby Interstate 44, Russell and Aleene Kay opened Buffalo Ranch in 1953.

Grove historian Aaron Kidd spent time researching the famed and historic landmark.

“At first Buffalo Ranch was called ‘K Buffalo Ranch,’” Kidd said.

He said the “K” was dropped from the name a year or two later.

Russell Kay was a hotel owner in Greensburg Kansas until he and his wife, Aleene, moved to Afton in April 1953. He died in 1963.

Kay would remarry Leo Albro.

Albro died in 2012 after spending 18 years with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation where he assisted with the Locust Grove Girl Scout murder case investigation.

“At one time Buffalo Ranch was home to brahmalos which is a cross with a Bramer also known as a Brahman and a buffalo, nine bison, and twelve burros,” Kidd said.

Another delightful animal story Kidd said involved a horse that slept on his own army cot. When Charley, a Shetland pony colt, wanted to rest, he would lay down on an army cot, he said.

“It was also mentioned in an old newspaper clipping from 1957 Charlie also liked to nibble the polish off visitors’ shoes,” Kidd said.

There was an article about New York Giants players ordering Western clothes from the ranch.

“The player who may have started the trend was Don Chandler,” Kidd said. “He was a Tulsa native and kicker for the Giants, as well as the foreman for a ranch near Nowata.”

The landmark closed in 1998 and was eventually torn down.

The treasured landmark is now a truck stop and a convenience store.

A large, mounted buffalo in the store draws children and adults to view the mammoth animal. Vintage photographs adorn the wall as a tribute to the former landmark. Keeping with the decades old tradition there are some live buffalos and calves in the adjacent field.

The new owners capitalized on Buffalo Ranch’s rich history.

Many children born in the 1960s can look back at old family photograph albums and catch a sight of a youngster wearing a cowboy hat and spurs on top of a horse or buffalo.

There was a western store to buy a youngster their first pair of cowboy boots and a Trading Post shop to buy a silver cap gun or a bow and arrow, amongst other souvenirs.

Outside the Trading Post was an authentic 22 feet tall Medicine Lodge tee-pee and the Dairy Ranch always had burgers, some buffalo burgers and old fashion malts.