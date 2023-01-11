NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho’s new dog park is getting a boost from the local animal shelter.

“Faithful Friends Animal Advocates” donated nearly $6,000 to the dog park, today.

The cash will cover the cost of adding two new park benches and a watering fountain that’s designed for both human and canine use.

Board president, Vivian Patterson, says they’re excited to support something that’s badly needed.

“It’s an excellent fit for Neosho because there are a lot of individuals that don’t have fenced-in yards. And of course, most cities have leash laws. So they need an area where they can take their dog, let them run, have good exercise, and socialize with other animals,” said Vivian Patterson, Faithful Friends.

Faithful Friends is hoping their contributions will inspire others to donate toward the dog park and add more amenities on site.