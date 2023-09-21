TAMPA, Fla. — There’s now a way for baseball fans to check out more than 130 years of the game’s history. It’s not in Cooperstown. This is a new one inside the boyhood home of a Hispanic baseball legend by the name of Al Lopez.

“We are joining you from Ybor City. 19th Street to be exact. So this home was actually brought here from 12th Street. Yes, they literally brought the house over here where the museum is currently standing. It’s through these doors where Al Lopez started that baseball dream,” said Brianda Villegas Reporting.

“When we bring our tour groups in, we like to tell them this is our biggest artifact,” said Curator Arminda Mata.

The place where Al Lopez, the son of Spanish immigrants, grew up along with his eight siblings.

She says it was transformed into a museum.

“I was told a tidbit by a gentleman that said that there was one time an umpire tried to throw Al Lopez out of the game and he turned around and said ‘You can’t throw me out of the game, this is my field,'” said Mata.

To shine a light on the accomplishments of El Senor.

“First Hall of Famer, first MLB player, and the first manager to come out of Ybor city,” Mata continued.

The first but not the last…

“All of these men came out of the City of Tampa or the surrounding counties,” she says.

As this gem highlights dozens of local legends.

“I love Pete Alonso’s cleats because Pete was a little upset that he forgot to clean them and my favorite part is the dirt on his cleats,” Mata says.

Preserving a past-time…

“For people to speak all these different languages and come together, baseball was the universal language.”

Still bringing together cultures and inspiring young fans right here in Ybor.

“Our little leagues are so important, and the coaches, and the parents that get their children there are so important to continue this history and the growth of baseball in Tampa,” Mata added.

The Tampa Baseball Museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.