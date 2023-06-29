GRAND LAKE – Fourth of July holiday weekend plans bring thousands of water lovers to Grand Lake.

The Grand River Dam Authority Police are encouraging people to enjoy Grand Lake by being boat safe, smart, and sober.

“We want visitors to our waters to wear their life jackets, use common sense on the water and enjoy their outing,” said Justin Alberty, GRDA Public Information Officer in a prepared statement.

He said that safe, smart boating and floating includes knowing the water conditions.

“On the lake or the river, it is important to have some knowledge of the conditions and the area you will be visiting,” Alberty said. People are encouraged to check the river conditions and the lake level before getting on the water, and let somebody know their plan, where they are headed on their outing and what time they expect to return, he said. GRDA is also reminding boaters headed to the Duck Creek arm of Grand Lake on July 4, all watercrafts are to operate at “idle” and avoid producing a wake at all times in Duck Creek – all day and all night. GRDA Police continues to stress the dangers of drinking and boating. According to United States Coast Guard statistics on recreational boating and alcohol use remains the leading contributing factor in boating crashes. “Alcohol use can impair your judgment, your depth perception and your overall ability to operate a vessel,” Alberty said. “Additionally, it can create a dangerous situation not only for you but for your passengers and everyone else in the water around you.” GRDA officers will continue the “I Got Caught” life jacket campaign during the July 4 holiday, on GRDA lakes and the Illinois River. As part of the program, free t-shirts are given to those boaters who are “caught” wearing their life jackets on GRDA waters. Finally, if you are on the water and need immediate assistance, GRDA Police recommends calling 911. For more information on the department and lake safety, or for information on how an officer can assist you, contact GRDA at (918) 256 0911 or click here.

