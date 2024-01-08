CARTHAGE Mo. — One of the most dreaded days of the new year is still more than four months away.

But that doesn’t mean you have to wait till the last second to file your taxes.

And experts say that the process should be easier than in the last few years.

The pandemic affected many aspects of life in the last few years; tax returns are a good example.

But Tiffany Cossey says all the major changes in the tax code as a result are now a thing of the past. That includes the Child Tax Credit.

“If you’re eligible for the Child Tax Credit, it will still be there, but it’s two thousand dollars per child now instead of up to thirty-six hundred dollars per child like it was during Covid,” said Tiffany Cossey, C.P.A., Tax Attorney.

While it won’t affect what you must pay this year, she says there’s a little extra work some of us will have to do.

“It’s not a tax law change, but it is a change that’s going to affect a lot of small businesses. Generally, it’s going to affect businesses that have twenty employees or less, and if they filed a tax return and had five million dollars in income or less, it will affect them,” said Cossey.

The reason for that, she says, is to help cut down on money laundering.

Cossey says these tax code changes could pay in more ways than one—if you reduced your carbon footprint in 2023.

“If you put in solar panels or alternative energy this year – you actually may be eligible for a credit. The same thing is true if you made energy-efficient improvements to your home; there are special tax credits for that,” said Cossey.

The IRS will formally start accepting and processing 2023 returns on January 29, with all returns due by April 15.