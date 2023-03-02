NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Early voting begins today on whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

Oklahoma voters will vote on State Question 820 which if passed will tax marijuana at 15% almost double the current 7% retail tax on medical marijuana.

Early voting is available Thursday, March 2, and Friday, March 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their respective county election boards in Vinita, Jay and Miami. The special election is set for March 7.

The passage of State Question 788 allows for medical marijuana. Voters in Ottawa, Delaware, and Craig counties voted down State Question 788, which passed in June 2018 with 57% of the vote.

The legalization of recreational marijuana will permit individuals 21 and older to possess one ounce or less of marijuana, eight grams or less of marijuana concentrate, and or eight grams of marijuana in infused or edible products. Individuals can also possess six mature marijuana plants and six marijuana seedlings.

Those opposing the state question point to the health risks and the increased violence in black-market operations while supporters of the state question are pushing the financial benefits if the measure passes, including the possibility of a billion-dollar industry within the next five years.