MINDENMINES, Mo. — A local mother and daughter duo are working together to preserve the history of many abandoned cemeteries in Barton and Crawford Counties, and they say it’s not been easy.

“Yeah. They have been forgotten and like chucked to the side, but not really. Because we’re gonna bring life to the cemetery,” said Gayle Best, Pittsburg Resident Not Forgotten-Barton County Cemeteries President.

Cynthia and Gayle Best say they are ensuring the words “Gone but not forgotten” applies to the Mindenmines Cemetery as the two have been working to do everything they can to make sure the property is taken care of.

“We’ve mowed, we’ve found headstones, and we’ve done some probing to find other headstones. Um, trying to clean it up. It’s been a chore. What else? A lot of research we’ve done a lot of research on the one that’s buried out here,” said Cynthia.

But it’s not been easy, Cynthia says along the process, they’ve had many obstacles to face that’s resulted in the two taking legal action of the property.

“Went to court back in December of 2023. And we got to declare judgment that we can be out here and start cleaning it up and recognizing it as a cemetery again. It’s been a long fight, but we made it,” Cynthia said.

What first began as a walk through family history in 2018 has led the duo now to maintain more than 70 cemeteries across Kansas and Missouri.

“My 4th Great Grandmother, um, is buried out here. And then some of my dad’s family and then some more. My mom’s family, so,” said Cynthia.

“This is our history. And if it wasn’t for these coal miners or these mothers and leaving their precious babies behind, burying them, I have had to do that and and move on. You know, it’s it’s important that that we take care of them, you know, and we fix this. And I encourage anybody that they have just one small little thing helps. Just coming out and looking and visiting the cemetery,” said Gayle.

Cynthia says big plans are in the works for the cemetery’s future.

“Getting cleaned up, getting the headstone fixed. And then once all that’s done, we want to do a grand reopening so. But our goal is to preserve and protect and then get it under historical preservation to where it will always be protected.”