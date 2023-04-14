NORTHEAST, Oklahoma – Two deaths on Grand Lake and Lake Eucha waters from last year have been ruled accidental drownings with drugs and alcohol as contributing factors, according to autopsy reports released by the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

The body of Michael Anthony Williams, 26, of Colcord, was recovered in Lake Eucha on Sept. 16, 2022, by Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies. Lake Eucha is located south of Jay.

Williams’ toxicology report was positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, according to the autopsy.

The body of Arslan Khalid, 31, of Broken Arrow, was recovered by Grand River Dam Authority police on Sept. 19, 2022, in an area of Grand Lake northeast of Grove.

A toxicology report showed Khalid had cocaine, alcohol and Benzoylecgonine in his system.