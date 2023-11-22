LAMAR, Mo. — There’s a new transportation system in Barton County that’s 100 percent volunteer-driven.

“While we do have some public transportation options, there is still a great need for people just to have general access,” said Kelly Ast, NGT Chief Mobility Officer.

New Growth Transit is a rural community development corporation based in west central Missouri – aimed at helping people without transportation, get around, for no cost at all.

Whether it’s going to the grocery store – the doctor’s office – or if you simply need a ride to work – NGT is trying to increase the public’s access to the resources in their community.

“What we have to understand is that in rural Missouri, we are leaving people isolated and stranded. If we are going to continue to increase sales tax and increase the economics of these rural communities, we have got to get people the access they deserve,” said Ast.

The program is 100 percent volunteer-driven and has a fleet of around 50 volunteer drivers, spread across 12 counties in Missouri.

Though they are volunteering, NGT reimburses drivers 65 cents in non-taxable income — for every mile they drive.

“These individuals are only paid mileage – so oftentimes they take people to medical appointments and they wait for an hour or two. They also build a clientele, maybe they have six or seven people they want to drive for, so our technology allows us to see, okay, Bob always drives Shelly,” said Ast.

Ast says she thought finding volunteers was going to be the most difficult part of the operation — but it turns out, it’s been the most rewarding.

“They do it because they find purpose. In rural Missouri, we know our neighbors, we know our family members, the people we go to church with, our co-workers that we used to work with so we don’t mind sharing, and I think we are all committed to general access,” said Ast.

Those needing a ride must give drivers a notice at least 48 hours in advance.

Rides can be booked by calling 417-283-7991, and are available in both Barton and Jasper County.