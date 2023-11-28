CLEORA, Okla. – A Delaware County man accused of shooting his wife in the throat remains in the Delaware County jail waiting for his bail to be set.

Robert Randall, 51, of Cleora, is being held on complaints of domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon and shooting with intent to kill.

His 33-year-old wife Kendra Randall was flown by helicopter to Joplin and then transferred to a Tulsa hospital, said Sheriff James Beck. Beck said the woman was “stable but in critical condition.” More charges are expected to be filed against the suspect, he said. Four minor children were present during the shooting which happened before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning (11/28), Beck said.

If you, or someone you know, is in a domestic violence situation please reach out to the Delaware County Sheriff at (918) 253-4531, the Community Crisis Center at (918) 253-3939 in Jay or (918) 787-5381 in Grove or Wyandotte Nation (877) 276-0669 24 Hr. Hotline.