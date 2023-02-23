(Image courtesy: The Associated Press)

MINDENMINES, Mo. — Whether you’re an avid coin collector, or just want to know if some of your spare change is worth more than its face value, you’ll find there are many ways to discover the value and rarity of any coin out there.

Thanks to the progression of technology in smartphones, especially the plethora of apps available for download, there has never been a better time to up your coin collecting game with technology. Smartphone apps can make just about every coin collecting task easier, from updating your catalog to checking a coin’s certificate of verification.

“Coin collecting apps can be very useful, not only for collectors, but for those who maybe have a small stash of potentially valuable coins at home. These apps are especially helpful in the early stages of determining a coin’s value. Most of these apps work quite well… but the main attractive feature many of them have in common, is the capability to take photos of a particular coin, which then gives you identification results, and sometimes the approximate worth — all in a matter of seconds,” said Dave Sorrick, coin expert and collector at “In God We Trust, LLC.”

A lot of coin identification and collection apps available for iOS and/or Android devices, offer users a quick and easy way to not only manage, but research coins — coins that could potentially reward you with an easy payday. But which app can you trust to provide the most accurate information? To help find one that meets your needs, here are a few of the top apps available for coin collectors (or those curious about a particular coin or small group of coins).

This app is all about identifying coins by image. The “Coinoscope” mobile app (available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store) makes coin identification simple. Just snap a picture of a coin with your phone and the app will show you a list of similar coins. By clicking on the coin, you’re able to see additional information in the web browser of your phone. Coinoscope uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically recognize coins. Coinoscope is free to download, but the “pro” version will cost you. You can learn more about Coinoscope, HERE.

According to the app description, CoinSnap is a powerful mobile application that uses AI-driven image recognition technology to identify any coin within seconds. It’s the same way Coinoscope’s identification process works. The app is pretty straight forward. Simply take a picture of your coin, and the app matches the image to the information present in an extensive database to give a reference result.

You can also record and store your collection, so you never lose track of your collectibles and always know the value of the coins you have. The app is available for both iOS and Android users, and is free to download, but like Coinoscope, you’ll have to pay for the “premium” version. You can learn more about CoinSnap, HERE.

This “AI coin expert in your pocket” is ranked number two on the Apple App store, under the “reference” category, and has nearly 24-thousand ratings with an overall score of 4.7 out of 5.

CoinFacts (PCGS mobile app)

Many coin collectors say the first place to start for any coin collector or enthusiasts is with PCGS — offering a variety of different coin collecting apps for both iOS and Android. PCGS claims they’re the industry standard for grading and valuing coins, and most users agree. One of their most popular is “CoinFacts.” The app is 100% free and provides accurate, up-to-date information on the pricing and value of different coins. PCGS has many different coin apps available for download, so even if CoinFacts isn’t the one you’re looking for, there are plenty of others by PCGS that you can still try. Check out all of the coin collecting apps PCGS has to offer, including CoinFacts, HERE.

Smartphone technology, like coin collecting apps, as well as the millions of other apps that are available, can be a wonderful thing, Sorrick said.

“Technological advances are important to us as a society. It makes life easier and knowledge often becomes more accessible. That’s the case with coin apps — they’ve made coin collecting and coin identification, simple.”

Sorrick claims there’s one non-digital source that can give you information on any particular coin, with more accuracy and credibility, than the best (or most expensive) apps on the market, today.

“While apps act as a great tool, that’s exactly what they are: A tool — and one that will only take you so far. To determine the exact amount of any coin’s worth, I would suggest you talk to a coin collector or a coin dealer. When it comes to figuring out the value of collectible coins, a coin expert can examine them in detail, and can see things that smartphone cameras and apps simply can’t recognize,” Sorrick stated. “Again, these apps are a great starting point, but I suggest you take any coin in question to an expert or dealer.”

For more than four decades, southwest Missouri native, Dave Sorrick has been the go-to-guy for those seeking accurate answers to their coin questions, or those in need of an expert who will meet with them face-to-face, to most accurately determine a coin’s value.

“Speaking to a reputable coin dealer or collector is very important, especially when you’re dealing with valuable items, like coins. Just because an app provides information, or even lists a specific dollar amount for a particular coin, doesn’t mean it’s all accurate or even true,” said Sorrick.