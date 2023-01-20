JAY, Okla. – A Connecticut man stopped by police for a traffic violation, tried to convince the arresting officer the pungent smell coming from the back of his van was due to seven large trash bags full of rotten cabbage.

Mei Sing Cheng, of Cheshire, Connecticut was charged Friday in Delaware County District Court in Jay with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp.

The traffic stop netted more than 169 pounds of marijuana, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cheng remains at the Delaware County jail. Bail has not been set yet.

Cheng was traveling on Oklahoma 10 in southern Delaware County when he pulled out in front of a police officer, the affidavit states.

When the arresting officer approached Cheng’s vehicle, he says he noticed the strong smell of “raw marijuana.” Cheng acted as if he had a hard time understanding the officer and pointed to the back of the van which held large trash bags saying they contained cabbage, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Cheng took the arresting officer to the back of the van and opened one of the trash bags where the officer noticed “smaller packages of a green leafy substance.”

A field test showed the substance was marijuana, the affidavit states.

Cheng called his son, who translated the rest of the conversation between the two men stating Cheng did not have a marijuana transport license or a medical marijuana card, the affidavit states. Cheng told the officer through his son he was hauling garbage for a friend.