DIAMOND, Mo. — A southwest Missouri school district is hoping voters will sign off on a multi-million dollar bond question—with the promise it won’t raise tax rates.

“There was there was a trend of declining enrollment in our school district,” said Dr. Keith White, Diamond R-4 Superintendent.

A trend that’s turned around, adding more students on campus.

“We’ve seen a little over 100, 111. Then with us over the last two years in growth,” White said.

Diamond Superintendent Dr. Keith White says that’s prompting a potential school construction project—specifically an early childhood center.

“One of our biggest needs is, as we’re growing as a school district, is to add on pre-kindergarten classes and kindergarten classes and that’s what we’re growing right now. We’ve added an additional teacher in pre-K, 1k one, and two the last last two years,” he said.

Voters will get the choice. The ballot this spring will ask residents for $6,000,000 to add a building on campus to house early childhood education.

“Ultimately, our job as a school is our first priority is making sure that they have a high-quality education, so we need to make sure they start well,” White said.

He adds the goal is not only to help students before kindergarten but set the stage for learning long term.

“And so we work really, really aggressively to meet the needs of our students as the youngest learners so that we can help meet those needs before they get behind.”

If approved by voters, the new building would sit near the existing schools.

School board members are reviewing options for the specific location at their meeting on Wednesday.

The measure would not raise the property tax rate. It will go on the April 4th ballot.