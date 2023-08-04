Part of a group that brought in 2,000 pounds of meth into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. — A Grove woman who pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges was sentenced to six years by a federal judge on Thursday.

Shauni Breanne Callagy, 33, entered a guilty plea in the United States Federal Court in Tulsa in 2022, court records show.

The government proposed Callagy serve 84 months and her attorney countered with Callagy serving 60 months, according to online court records.

Callagy was part of a group running 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine into Oklahoma and Missouri. She was also involved in a 231-pound methamphetamine seizure in October 2020 in Grove, made by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs. The drugs were found inside a Grove storage unit along with more than $465,000 in cash.

Prior to her being in federal custody Callagy admitted to being a daily methamphetamine user since she was 15 years old, court records show.

Callagy, the mother of five children, including having a baby while in federal custody, pleaded for leniency during the sentencing citing growing up in a drug and alcohol and abusive home.

Evidence was presented that Callagy had passed 20 substance abuse classes and several Bible classes.