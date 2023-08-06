Second fatality accident in northeast Oklahoma over weekend

GROVE, Ok. – An automobile crash that resulted in the death of a Delaware County man is under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Saturday.

Timothy Austin, 67, of Colcord was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol reported. Austin’s passenger, Karen Austin, 66, also of Colcord was flown by helicopter to Freeman Hospital in Joplin and admitted in stable condition with leg injuries.

The collision happened around 6:20 p.m. on South 690 road, about six miles east of Grove on Saturday.

Jerry Luton, 33, of Claremore, the driver, of the other vehicle, was flown by helicopter to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in good condition with internal trunk and leg injuries.

Luton’s vehicle was consumed in a fire from the crash, the patrol reported.