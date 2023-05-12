JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday afternoon, the top seeded Crowder College Roughriders faced the three-seeded St. Charles Cougars in the Region 16 semifinals of the winners bracket.

The Roughriders held off the Cougars with an 8-5 win. Cole Kitchens had a solo homerun in the fourth to put Crowder on the board first. Kolton Reynolds picked up where he left off yesterday with a grand slam in the fourth inning and a solo homer in the sixth.

The Roughriders will play against St. Charles again in the championship game tomorrow at noon. A game two will be played at 3:00 if necessary.