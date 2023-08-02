NEOSHO, MO – Head softball coach Josh Barnes hosted his first prospect camp with Crowder College this afternoon. Battling the heat, members of the 2024-2026 classes were able to showcase their skills on the field.

From hitting drills, to a full scrimmage, Barnes hosted the camp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“As much as it is we’re scouting them, it’s really for them to come scout us,” Barnes said.

“It’s great for them to see what our culture is like, and why we feel like we’re one of the best junior colleges in the nation.”

The prospects also got to meet, and work with many current freshmen on the Crowder roster. Barnes said it gave many of them their first opportunity to represent the Roughriders.

“It’s just it’s awesome for them to get out here and showcase who we are as well”, Barnes said.

“This is one of the first times they get to represent us on the field for this year.”

Barnes said he hopes the campers took something away from the event, and consider joining the Roughriders in the future.