NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College and Missouri Southern State University formed a new partnership Thursday. The two institutions are partnering together in two programs — Social Work, and Health Care Administration.

This agreement will create a seamless transition for students to transfer their credits in these programs, to Missouri Southern. Presidents from both schools were present at the celebration to sign an articulation agreement. They say not only will this impact both colleges but, more importantly, it will impact the students.

“It is amazing. it helps students come here, they can use a plus year at crowder college and then transfer up. again, it’s all about that affordability. so having a regional university within 30 miles is phenomenal,” said Katricia Pierson.

“It helps both institutions and more than anything it helps students. We want them to understand the pathway in front of them when they entered Crowder. Envision them going on in Missouri Southern and in the case of health care administration we now have a Master’s Degree. So if they want to go the next step, at Missouri Southern they can do that as well,” said Dean Van Galen.

Van Galen says this type of partnership in higher education is the way of the future.