CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. – Two men are in custody, accused of killing a Weir, Kansas man.

On Friday, Feb.17 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Pittsburg Police received a 911 call from Collin Gebford, 43, reporting someone was shot. Police located the victim, David Mays, 51, of Weir, in the roadway near 1023 N. Main in Pittsburg. Mays suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation were called in to assist the Pittsburg Police with the case. The Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Wildlife and Parks also assisted with the investigation.

Gebford, the man who called 911, was arrested and booked into the Crawford County jail on charges of attempted premeditated first-degree murder and felony murder.

Authorities located another man they say was also involved. Travis Conness, 32, of Neosho, Mo., who police say left the scene of the killing on Friday, was located today (Saturday, Feb. 18) and booked into the Crawford County jail. He faces the same charges as Gebford, suspicion of attempted premeditated first-degree murder and felony murder.

Travis Conness, Crawford Co. Jail

Collin Gebford, Crawford Co. Jail

Police say during the course of their investigation they determined there was a fight that resulted in gunfire and Mays’ death. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The case will be prosecuted by the Crawford County Attorney. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.