GIRARD, Kan. — A new initiative in Girard will bring more resources to those who are incarcerated and dealing with mental illnesses.

“It’s important that anybody who has a mental illness receives treatment, gets the services. Part of our goal is really reducing barriers and increasing access,” said Heather Spaur, CCMHC Director.

The “Stepping Up Initiative” was unanimously passed, Tuesday morning by Crawford County Commissioners.

It’s a nationwide movement designed to reduce the number of people with mental illnesses in jails.

Statistics show those individuals tend to stay behind bars longer — and are at a higher risk of returning.

The approval in Crawford County creates the position to add a licensed therapist.

“We’re trying to put the intervention before that’s really a lot of what the Stepping Up Initiative is. Is at any point of that continuum finding them before, giving them interventions, giving them treatment while they’re incarcerated and then post-discharge,” said Spaur.

“The goals of the Stepping Up Initiative are to reduce the arrest of individuals who are going through a mental health crisis. We also want to reduce their stay at the jail if they are arrested and connect them to mental health resources,” said Danny Smith, Crawford County Sheriff.

And there’s already a system in place to help

“Upon an individual coming into the jail, we have a questionnaire, an assessment that helps try to identify somebody who might have addiction treatment issues, mental health issues. And so that assessment is the tool that they use to try to identify individuals having a mental crisis. Sometimes you have both going on,” said Smith.

“Our clinician that’s in the jail, we’ll review those things and see who would be a part of that program and what we need to do to help them. So anybody that really is qualifying as a severe mental illness is going to be given the opportunity to have some resources in the jail while they’re at the jail,” said Christine Perez, CCMHC Director of Crisis Services.

“Not only is it the community partners for as resources, it’s local officials saying that this is important. We recognize this, we support it, we want to be behind it and we encourage all of our community partners, our social services, our legal justice system everyone to work together to better our community,” said Spaur.

Officials say that this Stepping Up Initiative will help those once they’re released from jail as well.”

“Our agency provides family services as well and we work very closely with corrections and parole and probation currently to make sure that those people that have mental illness are being served by that population as well so that communication is just really important,” said Perez.

“If we know doing nothing does not help anything when it comes to individuals on post-release or when they’re in the jail when they probably shouldn’t be, and so the importance of this is giving those individuals connected. Getting a plan for them, getting their treatment, and being able to continue that treatment post-release,” said Smith.

“It’s actually very impactful because some of them don’t know about the help that’s out there for them. So me really getting to meet them while they’re in the jail and being able to provide them with the correct resources is helpful for them and their family members. And also it’s a complete wrap-around because it helps our community as well,” said Deedria Woods, CCMHC Qualified Mental Health Professional.