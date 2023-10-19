CATO, Kan. — More than 600 kids took a trip back in time Thursday in southeast Kansas.

Cato, Kansas to be exact. The students are 4th and 5th graders from schools in Pittsburg, Fort Scott, Girard, Frontenac, Uniontown, Bronaugh, and Liberal. They got to learn about the history of Cato and experience some of what life was like in the 1800s.

This “Cato Kids’ Day” was hosted by the Cato Historical Preservation Association.

“Our feature is our 1869 school house, which is the first school house in Crawford County, and the oldest school house now in Crawford County. So, that’s our feature, and kids learn about pioneer times. They love coming here, and they’re very receptive to everything they learn. The presenters are excellent, and they’re giving them lots and lots of information,” said Katharine Spigarelli, Cato Historical Preservation Assoc. President.

The annual Cato Days event will take place on Saturday. It’s open to the public and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.