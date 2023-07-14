CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — The community is supporting a local non-profit organization after it experiences a huge loss.

Angels Among Us, a group that focuses on helping those who are affected by cancer, had a bunch of their items stolen.

Every year for their largest fundraiser, they provide breakfast and dinner for those attending the Crawford County Fairgrounds. Last weekend, the storage unit where they store a lot of their equipment was broken into and stolen.

Lead volunteer Jan Allai said they lost thousands of dollars worth of equipment. She added once the news spread, they started to receive numerous calls asking what they needed and how could they help.

Allai describes just how devastating the theft was: “Everything that we need to cook with, and we don’t have any of it.”

“We knew about it Monday and Tuesday you know amongst us. I mean we didn’t put it on but somebody found out about it and they went on social media and so then started calling. And then immediately by Wednesday when they found out what we had you know that we had such a great lost, oh my gosh we’ve just had phone calls and phone calls,” said Allai.

“We’re following up on and we’re going to do some investigation and it’s like it’s specific items and so it’s something that it’s kind of hard to unload those like that. So and that’s the thing the area that we are in this Four State area they could be from Oklahoma, Missouri not just locally,” said Crawford County Sheriff, Danny Smith.

Pittsburg High School has stepped up and offered for the organization to be able to use its kitchen utensils. Allai says they’re planning to operate as they normally would when the fair opens in August.