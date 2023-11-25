PITTSBURG, Kan. — While yesterday’s Black Friday saw shoppers out and about for the best deals at retail franchise stores, the focus today (Saturday) was on small, local businesses.

Small Business Saturday was alive and thriving in downtown Pittsburg.

Small Business Saturday is a national event held every year on the Saturday following Black Friday, bringing more awareness to shop locally. Customers started at the Frisco Event Center to grab a Small Business Passport.

Lucy’s Tux and Gowns, White Elephant, The Doggie Bag, and more than 30 other Pittsburg businesses participated this year, with each business offering its own special deals.

“This is so important for the city. When people shop local, their money is staying in Pittsburg, staying for local families, so it’s really important for the community for people to remember to shop local,” said Christi Yocky, City of Pittsburg Community Development Specialist.

“Pittsburg is just popping off, and there is something new to see all the time, so it’s a great way for everybody to have it all mapped out and to go to all the places they have been meaning to go to but finally have the time for,” said Victoria Shanks, The Doggie Bag Manager.

Customers could also enter for a chance to win a Small Business Bundle if they visited and stamped 10 of the businesses on their Small Business Passport.