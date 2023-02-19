PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg Police officers and members of their Special Response Team responded to a call Saturday evening about a woman suffering injuries from a domestic assault.

Just after 5 o’clock PPD officers responded to the area of 1504 S Joplin Street. That’s where they say the suspect in a domestic assault case was refusing to come out of a residence.

Officials say the suspect in the alleged domestic assault was Jordan Hayes, 20, of Pittsburg. Hayes also had outstanding warrants for his arrest on drug possession, resisting arrest, and an incident from 2021 in which he pleaded guilty to criminal threat but never showed up for sentencing.

Authorities said they had reason to believe he was armed and barricaded inside the residence.

Officers made several attempts to contact Hayes and when those attempts failed, the SRT officers made forced entry into the home. They took Hayes into custody without incident.

Hayes was arrested on charges stemming from the domestic assault that include: criminal restraint, Interference with LEO; aggravated domestic battery; strangulation of an intimate partner; obstruct in felony warrant service or execution, and possession of methamphetamine.

Hayes was taken to the Crawford County Jail and is being held without bond.