CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Plans for the Pittsburg Bypass Project are on hold — at least for now.

The project has been in the works for decades — and called to expand an 18-mile corridor of U.S. 69 to a four-lane freeway, starting at the Cherokee-Crawford County line all the way north of Arma.

In May — more than 350 people attended city council and county commission meetings to share their thoughts about the project.

It was the first time Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) officials heard from members of the public in a decade.

Residents said they were concerned about the cost of the project — the fact that so much had changed since the last study in 2012 — and how the project would impact homes, towns, and existing businesses.

KDOT officials say they plan to conduct a new study later this year to determine how to move forward.

That study will take 12 to 18 months.