GIRARD, Kan. — More than 30 men and woman took their first step to becoming certified firefighters.

The Firefighter One Academy had their first class last night at the Girard Fire Department. It’s lead by an instructor from the Kansas Fire & Rescue Training Institute.

Students will meet twice a week for the next four months. Last night they began hazmat awareness, which goes for the next month. After that, they will learn firefighter skills.

“This is real exciting for us. I believe this is probably one of the biggest fire one classes that’s been hosted in this area in a long time so we’re real excited for the turn out, really happy the guys are going to have an opportunity to get their certifications,” said Daulton crays, Capitan Girard Fire Department.

“So material wise I’m pretty familiar with everything but it’s going to be nice to actually get the certification and be able to have that piece of paper saying that I’m certified to do this job to the fullest extent,” said Prestyn Kalgren, Firefighter One Academy Student.

At the end of the academy, students will earn their hazmat awareness, hazmat operation and fire one certification. Those are the base level certifications for to volunteer or be a full time fire fighter.