This particular trip is no vacation — It's a history lesson — one that involves a lot of work and hundreds of stops

On July 18th, 2023, Seth Varner (who lives in Nebraska) was in Southeast Kansas, documenting and photographing several cities in both Cherokee and Crawford counties, including the small community of McCune.

MCCUNE, Kan. — Living through the first year of a global pandemic known as COVID-19 wasn’t easy. Throughout most of 2020, the U.S. was on social lockdown — as it was thought to be the most effective way of containing the outbreak of COVID-19. For many people, the social lockdown meant “stay home.” In May of 2020, Nebraska resident, Seth Varner completed his first year in college — and was looking forward to summer break.

However, the summer break of 2020 was quickly turning into a boring one, thanks to the social lockdown from COVID-19. With nothing to do, the young man from a small Nebraska town came up with a unique idea that would keep him busy for the rest of his summer break (and beyond).

Thanks to his passion for history, and love of travel — Varner decided to take a road trip through his home state. But this particular trip was no vacation. It was a history lesson; one that involved a lot of work and hundreds of stops along the way.

The idea Varner came up with was to visit all 531 incorporated towns in Nebraska. Not only did he accomplish the goal, Varner was ready to do it again — only this time in the neighboring state of Iowa.

23-year-old, Seth Varner, traveling through McCune, Kansas.

Visiting all 939 towns in the “Hawkeye State” took 1-1/2 years to complete. After finishing such a daunting task, it didn’t take long before Varner was reenergized — thanks to his major accomplishments throughout Iowa, and his social media followers (all 10,000 of them). For his next adventure, Varner took on a 310-town tour in South Dakota.

Following the advice of his many friends and Facebook followers, Varner decided to head south from his home state of Nebraska, and into Kansas — where 627 incorporated towns and their residents eagerly awaited his visit. Varner’s tour of the “Sunflower State” started in February 2023.

As of July, he has traveled across more than 50% of the state. Out of the 627 incorporated towns in Kansas, Varner now has less than 270 to visit.

“I’m going to write what I call the biggest, most comprehensive guide to Kansas, ever created. It’s going to have travel information on all 627 towns in Kansas. The history of each town, like how it got it’s name, the important railroads, the early industries, famous people, that kind of stuff. Then, I’ll make it into a living photo album. So, I’m going to take 40-or-50 thousand photos across the whole state,” said Seth Varner, travel guide write for Wandermore Publishing.

On Tuesday (7/18), Varner was in Southeast Kansas, documenting and photographing several cities in both Cherokee and Crawford counties. He plans to finish his travels throughout the state of Kansas this October.

If you would like to follow along on Seth’s journey, you’ll find his official Facebook page, HERE, which features his latest town visits, photos, and comments.

To learn more, check out this previously published story about 23-year-old Seth Varner and his multi-state town tours.