FRANKLIN, Kan. — The Mining Hall Museum will soon have a one-of-a-kind attraction.

A 618 walking dragline has been hidden in a field near Lawton, Kansas over the years, and soon will have a new home in Franklin.

The crane weighs about 500 thousand pounds and cost nearly $150,000 to move.

Governor Laura Kelly awarded a grant for more than $337,000 for the special project.

The rest of the funds will be used to build a parking lot, a viewing area, as well as a display area.

Parts of the crane will have to be taken apart and re-assembled once it is moved.

“This page 618 walking dragline is the only one in the country that’s basically left of all those machines that were built and it’s gonna be put on for public viewing. So it’s the only one in the United States,” said Derrick Tilton, Tilton & Sons Incorporated Project Manager.

The crane will be moved about 40 miles to the intersection of 47 Highway and 69 on the northeast corner in Franklin.

Tilton says they’ll begin the move in January and he expects it to be in place by the spring of next year.