FRANKLIN, Kan. — A museum in Kansas is giving guests a look into the past, today (Sunday).

The Miners Hall Museum in Franklin offered the “Preserving the Past- Coal Camps and Company Houses” exhibit.

The presentation was co-hosted by local educators and historians — Linda O’Nelio Knoll and Jerry Lomshek.

The two gave a brief history of the coal mining days in that area, the restoration of St. Barbara’s Church, and other historical structures in the coal camp of Chicopee.

Also discussed was the process of restoring the miners’ house at the museum.

“Well, I’m pretty excited about that. I’ve been involved a lot in company houses because I own several of them in Chicopee that I have remodeled and restored. I’m kind of excited to talk to people about those houses so they have some background on the history of those,” said Jerry Lomshek, local historian & guest speaker.

The next exhibit coming to the Miners Hall Museum is the “Researching Your Home and the People Who Lived There” exhibit coming August 6.